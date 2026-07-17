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Home Emergency roadwork on I-81 will impact drivers in Salem, Roanoke County
Virginia

Emergency roadwork on I-81 will impact drivers in Salem, Roanoke County

Chris Graham
Published date:
roanoke airport sign 581 220 bristol interstate 81 exit 143
(© Rosemarie Mosteller – stock.adobe.com)

Emergency roadwork on Interstate 81 in Salem and Roanoke County will impact drivers this weekend.

VDOT said in a release on Friday that Interstate 81 southbound between Exit 141 and Exit 140 will be reduced to one lane from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday.

The 141 on-ramp onto southbound I-81 will also be closed as part of this work.

An alternate route is available for drivers going southbound by getting off I-81 at Exit 141, going to the roundabout at Route 311, and getting back onto I-81 at Exit 140.

For drivers who normally use exit 141 on-ramp to get onto southbound I-81, access is available by using Exit 140 on-ramp instead.

Expect delays and heavy congestion during these closures and use alternate routes.

For the latest road conditions in Virginia, use VDOT’s 511 free mobile app, visit 511 Virginia and follow the VDOT Salem District on Facebook or X.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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