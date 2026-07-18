Local road construction, maintenance schedule update: July 20-24

VDOT has updated its schedule for road construction and maintenance, and this is what we have on the schedule locally for the week of July 20-24.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network.

Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Augusta County

Interstate 64

*NEW* Mile marker 93 to 87, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 222 , northbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. July 21 – 31.

, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. July 21 – 31. *UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Overnight lane and ramp closures southbound from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday night for work related to travel-lane shift. During southbound ramp closures, detour will be in place for exit 222 (from Route 250) and exit 221 (to I-64 East). At other times, single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 East. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane and ramp closures southbound from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday night for work related to travel-lane shift. During southbound ramp closures, detour will be in place for exit 222 (from Route 250) and exit 221 (to I-64 East). At other times, single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 East. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

Primary and secondary roads

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30.

(Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30. Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures for traffic engineering between Route 1403 (Second Street) and Route 1402 (First Street), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 31.

(Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures for traffic engineering between Route 1403 (Second Street) and Route 1402 (First Street), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 31. *NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures in area of I-81 overpasses for overhead bridge work, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. Brief closure of on-ramp to I-81 south, 30 minutes or less between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday night. Overnight ramp closure and traffic detour from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Thursday night. Ramp closures are for moving of heavy equipment and preparations for traffic shift.

(Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures in area of I-81 overpasses for overhead bridge work, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. Brief closure of on-ramp to I-81 south, 30 minutes or less between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday night. Overnight ramp closure and traffic detour from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Thursday night. Ramp closures are for moving of heavy equipment and preparations for traffic shift. Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) and Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31.

(Parkersburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) and Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31. *NEW* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 2002 (Houff Road/Packaging Drive) and Route 773 (Cave View Lane/Virginia Mills Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

(Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 2002 (Houff Road/Packaging Drive) and Route 773 (Cave View Lane/Virginia Mills Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. *UPDATE* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 772 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road) for bridge work, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 23.

(Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 772 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road) for bridge work, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 23. Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight single lane closures or flagger traffic control for paving operations between Waynesboro northern city limits and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

(East Side Highway) – Overnight single lane closures or flagger traffic control for paving operations between Waynesboro northern city limits and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30. Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road)– Overnight law enforcement flagger traffic control for milling and paving, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Additional occasional flagger traffic control from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

(Laurel Hill Road)– Overnight law enforcement flagger traffic control for milling and paving, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Additional occasional flagger traffic control from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1. Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road)– Flagger traffic control between Route 635 (Kindig Road) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

(Augusta Farms Road)– Flagger traffic control between Route 635 (Kindig Road) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30. Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

(Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30. Route 701 (Howardsville Road)– Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

(Howardsville Road)– Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30. Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway)– Overnight law enforcement flagger traffic control for milling and paving near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Additional occasional flagger traffic control from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

(Mill Place Parkway)– Overnight law enforcement flagger traffic control for milling and paving near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Additional occasional flagger traffic control from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1. Various roads– Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Nelson County

Primary and secondary roads

Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Hwy.) and Route 653 (Oak Ridge Road) intersection improvement and turn lane project. Route 653 (Oak Ridge Rd.) is closed to traffic from Route 29 to 0.2 miles east of Route 29. Traffic will follow a signed detour route. The right, northbound lane of Route 29 is closed from 0.6 miles south of Route 653 to 0.2 miles north of Rt. 653. The speed limit along Route 29 is reduced to 50 mph while the lane closure is in place. Estimated completion July 31, 2026.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64

*NEW* Mile marker 54 to 57, eastbound and westbound– Single lane closures for bridge inspection, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 180 to 192 , northbound and southbound– Single lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday night.

, northbound and southbound– Single lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday night. *NEW* Mile marker 193 to 196, northbound– Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Primary and secondary roads

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound shoulder closures for mowing between Route 785 (Sam Houston Way) and Route 251 (Link Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

(Lee Highway) – Northbound shoulder closures for mowing between Route 785 (Sam Houston Way) and Route 251 (Link Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. *NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trail)– Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for bridge inspections between Lexington western city limits and Route 699 (Wesley Chapel Road), 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday.

(Midland Trail)– Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for bridge inspections between Lexington western city limits and Route 699 (Wesley Chapel Road), 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday. *NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control for tree removals between Route 639 (Ebenezer Circle) and Route 640 (Edgars Way), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31.

(Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control for tree removals between Route 639 (Ebenezer Circle) and Route 640 (Edgars Way), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31. *NEW* Route 609 (Red Mill Road)– Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 692 (Cedar Creek Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 20 – 31.

(Red Mill Road)– Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 692 (Cedar Creek Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 20 – 31. *NEW* Route 629 (Waterloo Trail)– Stop-and-proceed traffic control near intersection with Route 850 (West Midland Trail) for replacement Kerrs Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 21 through August 6.

(Waterloo Trail)– Stop-and-proceed traffic control near intersection with Route 850 (West Midland Trail) for replacement Kerrs Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 21 through August 6. Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

– Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Various roads– Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

Mile marker 237 to 240 , northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027. *UPDATE* Mile marker 240 to 251 , northbound and southbound – Monday through Friday, expect travel-lane shiftsfrom about mile marker 242 to 244. Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening/widening and line marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening with completion scheduled for June 2032. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour beginning July 20.

, northbound and southbound – Monday through Friday, expect travel-lane shiftsfrom about mile marker 242 to 244. Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening/widening and line marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening with completion scheduled for June 2032. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour beginning July 20. *UPDATE* Mile marker 242 to 248 , northbound and southbound – Exit 247 off-ramps to eastbound Route 33 closed for paving operations. Detours in place. Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for late August 2026.

, northbound and southbound – Exit 247 off-ramps to eastbound Route 33 closed for paving operations. Detours in place. Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for late August 2026. *UPDATE* Mile marker 243 to 248, northbound and southbound – Nighttime single lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tuesday night.

Primary and secondary roads

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee Highway)– Northbound and southbound turn lane and shoulder closures for sign work near intersections with Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road and Oakwood Drive), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

(Lee Highway)– Northbound and southbound turn lane and shoulder closures for sign work near intersections with Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road and Oakwood Drive), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Route 11 (Lee Highway)– Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between the Augusta County line and the Mount Crawford northern town limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

(Lee Highway)– Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between the Augusta County line and the Mount Crawford northern town limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30. Route 11 (North Valley Pike)– Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

(North Valley Pike)– Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30. Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installationbetween Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through fall 2027.

(North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installationbetween Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through fall 2027. Route 33 (Spotswood Trail)– Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

(Spotswood Trail)– Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31. *UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound lanes between North Carlton Street and Linda Lane/Burgess Road in Harrisonburg closed for paving and striping through about July 25. Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

(East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound lanes between North Carlton Street and Linda Lane/Burgess Road in Harrisonburg closed for paving and striping through about July 25. Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September. *NEW* Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) – Northbound turn lane and shoulder closures for sign work near Route 746 (Herring Lane) intersection, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

(John Wayland Highway) – Northbound turn lane and shoulder closures for sign work near Route 746 (Herring Lane) intersection, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 672 (Pineville Road/Latimer Road) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

(Port Republic Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 672 (Pineville Road/Latimer Road) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30. *NEW* Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 613 (Mountain Road) and Route 612 (Hopkins Gap Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22 through August 7.

(Brocks Gap Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 613 (Mountain Road) and Route 612 (Hopkins Gap Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22 through August 7. Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving between I-81 southbound and Route 42 (Lee Street/North Timber Way), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

(Mayland Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving between I-81 southbound and Route 42 (Lee Street/North Timber Way), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30. Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road)– Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 820 (Bergton Road) and Route 612 (Runions Creek Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31.

(Brocks Gap Road)– Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 820 (Bergton Road) and Route 612 (Runions Creek Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31. Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28.

(East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28. Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton)– Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

(Stuart Avenue, Elkton)– Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31. *NEW* Route 672 (Mill Creek Church Road)– Single lane closures for tree removal operations between Route 671 (Shady Grove Road) and Route 668 (Timber Ridge Road), 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

(Mill Creek Church Road)– Single lane closures for tree removal operations between Route 671 (Shady Grove Road) and Route 668 (Timber Ridge Road), 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. *NEW* Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road)– Single lane closures for tree removal operations between Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road) and Route 276 (Cross Keys Road/Pleasant Valley Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

(Pleasant Valley Road)– Single lane closures for tree removal operations between Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road) and Route 276 (Cross Keys Road/Pleasant Valley Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 704 (Osceola Springs Road) and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

(Pleasant Valley Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 704 (Osceola Springs Road) and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30. Route 688 (Taylor Spring Lane) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Arrowhead Road and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

(Taylor Spring Lane) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Arrowhead Road and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30. Route 824 (Bennett Run Road) – Eastbound and westbound stop-and-proceed traffic control between Route 865 (Bergton Road/Dovesville Road) and Tough Street for work on the bridge over Bennett Run, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through August 13. The road will be narrowed to one lane at the bridge.

(Bennett Run Road) – Eastbound and westbound stop-and-proceed traffic control between Route 865 (Bergton Road/Dovesville Road) and Tough Street for work on the bridge over Bennett Run, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through August 13. The road will be narrowed to one lane at the bridge. Various roads– Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

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