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Home Ben Cline is raising more money in Hollywood, but Beth Macy is holding her own in Virginia
Virginia

Ben Cline is raising more money in Hollywood, but Beth Macy is holding her own in Virginia

Chris Graham
Published date:
beth macy ben cline
Beth Macy: Crystal Abbe Graham/AFP. Ben Cline: © Lev Radin/Shutterstock

It’s an uphill battle for a Democrat running in the Sixth District drawn up for us by the MAGAs on the Virginia Supreme Court in 2021, but Beth Macy is holding her own in one key metric: money.

The Macy campaign raised $491,143 in the April 1-June 30 reporting period, per numbers from the Federal Election Commission.

The MAGA Republican incumbent, Ben Cline, reported $388,164 in contributions in the reporting period, according to the FEC.

Where the money came from tells a story: Macy got 95 percent of her dollars ($464,000) from individual donors, with an average donation of $95.

Cline, who has been trying to cast Macy as the favored candidate of the “Hollywood elites,” got 39 percent of his money ($151,000) from PACs – and $19,375 from California.

ICYMI

Macy’s FEC report shows her having raised $10,600 from donors in California.

Who’s the real candidate of the “Hollywood elites” here?

Macy has raised $570,833 from donors in Virginia; Cline’s donations from Virginia: $431,306.

Cline had a roughly 12-month head start on fundraising, and yet, to date, is $170,000 in the hole to what Macy has been able to raise, even with Cline having the big advantage money from the special interests.

And from the numbers, a big portion of that is from Virginia.

We can presume this is the reason why his campaign is sending out increasingly desperate fundraising emails every day.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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