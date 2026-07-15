Hazy conditions possible this week due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

Smoke from Canadian wildfires will once again impact Virginia beginning on Thursday, according to an AccuWeather expert.

“Smoke from the wildfires in the Rockies and Central Canada are causing very poor air quality from Minnesota to New York City this afternoon,” said Thomas Kines, senior meteorologist. “This smoke will push south over the next 24 hours and begin to affect much of Virginia beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday.”

Hazy conditions, reduced visibility and a smoky odor will likely be present in the Shenandoah Valley and throughout the Commonwealth.

Kines recommends that anyone with respiratory issues, the elderly and children take precautions as the smoke may make breathing more difficult.

“Staying indoors and avoiding strenuous activity will help those sensitive groups,” he said.

The worst of it will likely impact Virginia on Thursday night and throughout the day on Friday, but the smoke may linger into the weekend.

“A couple of showers or thunderstorms will help clean the air,” he said.

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While the storms may be good news for those affected by the smoke, Kines warns that the “thunderstorms over the weekend might have some bite to them and contain damaging winds and heavy rain.”

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has caused issues in Virginia for the last three summers at intermittent times from June through August.

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