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Home Virginia State Police investigating Interstate 64 shooting in Newport News
Virginia

Virginia State Police investigating Interstate 64 shooting in Newport News

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © spiritofamerica/stock.adobe.com

Virginia State Police is requesting the public’s help with information with a reported shooting Saturday night on Interstate 64 eastbound between Jefferson Avenue and J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News.

The shooting was reported at 11:23 p.m., but would have taken place earlier in the evening – VSP was notified at 11:23 p.m. that a patient at a hospital has reported that he had been shot earlier in the evening while a passenger in a Chevrolet Malibu on the interstate.

The patient has non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone who may have information or dash cam video of the incident is asked to call Virginia State Police Division Five Dispatch at (804) 750-8788 or email [email protected].

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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