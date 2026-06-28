Virginia State Police is requesting the public’s help with information with a reported shooting Saturday night on Interstate 64 eastbound between Jefferson Avenue and J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News.

The shooting was reported at 11:23 p.m., but would have taken place earlier in the evening – VSP was notified at 11:23 p.m. that a patient at a hospital has reported that he had been shot earlier in the evening while a passenger in a Chevrolet Malibu on the interstate.

The patient has non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone who may have information or dash cam video of the incident is asked to call Virginia State Police Division Five Dispatch at (804) 750-8788 or email [email protected].

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