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Home Lynchburg: Police trying to sleuth three armed robberies reported this week
Virginia

Lynchburg: Police trying to sleuth three armed robberies reported this week

Chris Graham
Published date:
lynchburg armed robberies
Photo: Lynchburg Police Department

Lynchburg Police are investigating three armed robberies reported on Thursday and Friday.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Memorial Avenue on Thursday at 11:58 p.m. The following day, officers responded to the 1900 block of Old Forest Road at approximately 4:25 p.m. Less than an hour later, a third armed robbery was reported in the 1600 block of Memorial Avenue.

In each instance, LPD officers made contact with the store clerk. The clerks all reported that one male suspect entered the business and used a firearm to obtain an undisclosed amount of money, then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported during the incidents.

The suspect was dressed in black clothing. He was wearing a face covering.

The suspect is about 5 feet tall.

If you have camera footage or saw something suspicious in the areas of Old Forest Road and Hill Street, or 1600 and 2900 blocks of Memorial Avenue, you are asked to come forward.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Donellan at (434) 455-6184 or Detective Gauthier (434) 455-6230 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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