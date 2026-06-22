Augusta County: Illegal dumping becomes somebody else’s problem

Somebody too lazy to take their trash to one of the many dump sites in Augusta County created one of their own on Bald Rock Road near Verona.

A volunteer with Friends of the Middle River happened upon the scene on Monday, in the vicinity of the location where somebody dumped 100 used tires last summer.

Mason Kilbourn, chair of Friends of the Middle River, reached out to us about the latest illegal dumping.

“I went out to see it for myself, and it was quite a lot of trash. Looks like someone was clearing out a house or apartment after an eviction,” Kilbourn told us.

A neighbor told Kilbourn that the landowner had contacted the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, who sent someone out to look for clues, and then called VDOT to get it cleaned up.

“The trash is spread across VDOT right-of-way and private property,” Kilbourn said. “We hope they come and clean it all up soon before animals get into it or we have a huge downpour.”

Maybe too late there; the area is seeing a line of thunderstorms this afternoon, with more rain expected tonight and overnight.

“If VDOT doesn’t clean it up in a few days, Friends of Middle River will put a crew together and take care of it,” Kilbourn said.

The nearest county dump site, in Mount Sidney, is an eight-minute drive.

You can’t tell me that whoever did this didn’t have an extra 15-20 minutes to do things the right way, instead of making it somebody else’s problem.

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