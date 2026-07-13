Oil prices are surging with the end of another ceasefire in Iran and fresh Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries, pushing gas prices back up here in the States.

Motorists are paying 10.3 cents per gallon more, on average, on Monday than they did a week ago, with the average across the U.S. at $3.82 per gallon today, according to data from GasBuddy.

That’s up 85 cents per gallon over where the average was at the start of the unprovoked war in Iran on Feb. 28.

Feb. 28 was four and a half months ago.

The national average price of diesel has increased 9.6 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $4.85 per gallon.

Diesel was at $3.75 a gallon back on Feb. 28.

Good news: we’re never more than a few minutes away from another ceasefire in Iran.

Support AFP