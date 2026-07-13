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Home Gas prices ticking back up again after another failed ceasefire in Iran
U.S. & World

Gas prices ticking back up again after another failed ceasefire in Iran

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
fueling up at gas station
Photo: © MargJohnsonVA/stock.adobe.com

Oil prices are surging with the end of another ceasefire in Iran and fresh Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries, pushing gas prices back up here in the States.

Motorists are paying 10.3 cents per gallon more, on average, on Monday than they did a week ago, with the average across the U.S. at $3.82 per gallon today, according to data from GasBuddy.

That’s up 85 cents per gallon over where the average was at the start of the unprovoked war in Iran on Feb. 28.

Feb. 28 was four and a half months ago.

The national average price of diesel has increased 9.6 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $4.85 per gallon.

Diesel was at $3.75 a gallon back on Feb. 28.

Good news: we’re never more than a few minutes away from another ceasefire in Iran.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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