Donate
Donate
Home Charlottesville: City taking applications for residential energy improvement services program
Local

Charlottesville: City taking applications for residential energy improvement services program

Chris Graham
Published date:
light energy home
Photo: © Khunatorn/stock.adobe.com

The City of Charlottesville has opened the application period for its residential energy improvement services program.

Per a release, the Climate Program Support for Residential Energy Improvement Services program is an effort of the city to find non-profit partners to deliver services to residents to support making home energy improvements, including the Energy Resource Hub.

The programs are aimed at helping city residents to reduce energy use.

The grant program is open to local 501c3s or equivalents.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 7 at 5 p.m.

Additional details can be found on the Climate Action Grant Opportunities page.

Contact Emily Irvine at [email protected] for more information.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Letter to UVA President details concerns about culture in UVA Softball program
2 Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws
3 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
4 Staunton: Mary Baldwin University put on probation by accreditation body
5 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers

Latest News

uva football fans
Football

Shocker! UVA Athletics seems to be getting it, in terms of getting people to UVA Football games

Chris Graham
cats
Local

Rockbridge County coordinates response to animal hoarding case, saving 53 cats, kittens

Chris Graham

Law enforcement officials in Rockbridge County are telling us about a pretty bad animal hoarding case at a location on Plank Road, about five miles south of Lexington.

donald trump
U.S. & World

Trump knows he’s in Iran’s crosshairs: He FA’d, and now he’s about to FO

Chris Graham

Donald Trump appears to be aware that he’s in the find out phase of the FAFO construct popular with the kids.

charlottesville court police
Local

Developing: Charlottesville Police investigating homicide at Gardenwood Apartments

Chris Graham
aew hangman adam page
Etc.

Former AEW champ ‘Hangman’ Adam Page announced for Roanoke ‘Collision’

Chris Graham
donald trump
U.S. & World

Alon Ben-Meir: The future of the Republican Party and the American project

Alon Ben-Meir
AEW star Maya World
Etc.

AEW star Maya World taking advantage of unexpected opportunity

Ray Petree
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status