The City of Charlottesville has opened the application period for its residential energy improvement services program.

Per a release, the Climate Program Support for Residential Energy Improvement Services program is an effort of the city to find non-profit partners to deliver services to residents to support making home energy improvements, including the Energy Resource Hub.

The programs are aimed at helping city residents to reduce energy use.

The grant program is open to local 501c3s or equivalents.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 7 at 5 p.m.

Additional details can be found on the Climate Action Grant Opportunities page.

Contact Emily Irvine at [email protected] for more information.

Support AFP