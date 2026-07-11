VDOT: Local road construction on the schedule for the week of July 13-17

A portion of Route 828 (Cattle Scales Road) in Augusta County will close to through traffic from Monday, July 13, to Thursday, July 23.

The closure will allow VDOT to replace a small bridge with a concrete pipe.

During the closure, local traffic on Cattle Scales Road will have access to properties on either side of the work zone.

Through traffic will detour as follows:

From Route 254/250 , drivers will turn right on Route 611 (Baynes Road), left on Route 865 (Rockfish Road), then left on Route 796 (George Home Road).

, drivers will turn right on left on then left on From the area of Hugh K. Cassell Elementary, drivers will turn left on Route 796 (George Home Road), then right on Route 865 (Rockfish Road), and then left on Route 611 (Baynes Road).

Augusta County

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 207 to 236 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights. *NEW* Mile marker 218 to 214 , southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement testing, 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Thursday night.

, southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement testing, 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Thursday night. Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 east. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 east. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. *UPDATE* Mile marker 234 to 236 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday night.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday night. Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

Primary/secondary roads

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30.

(Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30. *UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures for traffic engineering between Route 1403 (Second Street) and Route 1402 (First Street), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 31.

(Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures for traffic engineering between Route 1403 (Second Street) and Route 1402 (First Street), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 31. Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) and Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway/Parkersburg Turnpike), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31.

(Parkersburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) and Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway/Parkersburg Turnpike), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31. *UPDATE* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 772 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road) for bridge work, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 17.

(Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 772 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road) for bridge work, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 17. Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight single lane closures or flagger traffic control for paving operations between Waynesboro northern city limits and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

(East Side Highway) – Overnight single lane closures or flagger traffic control for paving operations between Waynesboro northern city limits and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30. Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road)– Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

(Laurel Hill Road)– Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1. Route 616 (Dam Town Road)– Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 777 (Knightly Lane) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Wednesday.

(Dam Town Road)– Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 777 (Knightly Lane) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Wednesday. Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road)– Flagger traffic control between Route 635 (Kindig Road) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

(Augusta Farms Road)– Flagger traffic control between Route 635 (Kindig Road) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30. Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

(Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30. Route 701 (Howardsville Road)– Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

(Howardsville Road)– Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30. *NEW* Route 828 (Cattle Scales Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 611 (Baynes Road) and Route 796 (George Home Road) for replacement of bridge with concrete pipe, July 13 – 23. Follow posted detour.

(Cattle Scales Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 611 (Baynes Road) and Route 796 (George Home Road) for replacement of bridge with concrete pipe, July 13 – 23. Follow posted detour. Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway)– Flagger traffic control as needed near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

(Mill Place Parkway)– Flagger traffic control as needed near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1. Various roads– Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Harrisonburg

The City of Harrisonburg will implement a temporary road closure on University Boulevard from Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 24, as part of the ongoing University Boulevard Realignment Project.

The closure will be in place 24 hours a day throughout the duration of the work.

University Boulevard will be closed between Driver Drive and the James Madison University Convocation Center entrance.

Detours will be in place to direct motorists around the work zone. Access to Driver Drive and nearby neighborhoods will be maintained via Port Republic Road, and access to the Convocation Center parking lot will remain available via Reservoir Street.

Nelson County

Primary/secondary roads

Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Hwy.) and Route 653 (Oak Ridge Road) – Intersection improvement and turn lane project. Route 653 (Oak Ridge Rd.) is closed to traffic from Route 29 to 0.2 miles east of Route 29. Traffic will follow a signed detour route. The right, northbound lane of Route 29 is closed from 0.6 miles south of Route 653 to 0.2 miles north of Rt. 653. The speed limit along Route 29 is reduced to 50 mph while the lane closure is in place. Estimated completion July 31, 2026.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64

Mile marker 46 to 57, eastbound and westbound– Overnight left lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights.

Interstate 81

Mile marker 174 to 201 , northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights. *NEW* Mile marker 191 to 195, northbound– Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Primary/secondary roads

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

– Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Various roads– Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

Mile marker 237 to 240 , northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027. Mile marker 240 to 260 , northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights. Mile marker 240 to 251 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningwith completion scheduled for June 2032.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningwith completion scheduled for June 2032. Mile marker 242 to 248 , northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026.

, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026. *NEW* Mile marker 252 to 255, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Primary/secondary roads

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway)– Northbound and southbound turn lane and shoulder closures for sign work near intersections with Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road) and Route 704 (Oakwood Drive), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(Lee Highway)– Northbound and southbound turn lane and shoulder closures for sign work near intersections with Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road) and Route 704 (Oakwood Drive), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Route 11 (Lee Highway)– Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between the Augusta County line and the Mount Crawford northern town limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

(Lee Highway)– Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between the Augusta County line and the Mount Crawford northern town limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30. Route 11 (North Valley Pike)– Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

(North Valley Pike)– Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30. Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installationbetween Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through fall 2027.

(North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installationbetween Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through fall 2027. Route 33 (Spotswood Trail)– Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

(Spotswood Trail)– Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31. Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Westbound lanes will be closed between the intersections with Linda Lane/Burgess Road and North Carlton Street for paving and striping, through Thursday, July 16. Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

(East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Westbound lanes will be closed between the intersections with Linda Lane/Burgess Road and North Carlton Street for paving and striping, through Thursday, July 16. Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September. *NEW* Route 42 (John Wayland Highway, Dayton)– Northbound and southbound turn lane and shoulder closures for sign work near intersection with Route 290 (Huffman Drive), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(John Wayland Highway, Dayton)– Northbound and southbound turn lane and shoulder closures for sign work near intersection with Route 290 (Huffman Drive), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 672 (Pineville Road/Latimer Road) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

(Port Republic Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 672 (Pineville Road/Latimer Road) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30. Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving between I-81 southbound and Route 42 (Lee Street/North Timber Way), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

(Mayland Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving between I-81 southbound and Route 42 (Lee Street/North Timber Way), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30. Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road)– Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 820 (Bergton Road) and Route 612 (Runions Creek Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31.

(Brocks Gap Road)– Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 820 (Bergton Road) and Route 612 (Runions Creek Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31. *NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 695 (Randall Road) and Route 695 (Old County Road) for tree removal operations, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

(East Side Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 695 (Randall Road) and Route 695 (Old County Road) for tree removal operations, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. *NEW* Route 340 (Augusta Avenue, Grottoes) – Northbound right shoulder closures for sign work near intersection with Route 256 (Third Street), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(Augusta Avenue, Grottoes) – Northbound right shoulder closures for sign work near intersection with Route 256 (Third Street), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28.

(East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28. Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton)– Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

(Stuart Avenue, Elkton)– Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31. Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 704 (Osceola Springs Road) and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

(Pleasant Valley Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 704 (Osceola Springs Road) and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30. Route 688 (Taylor Spring Lane) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Arrowhead Road and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

(Taylor Spring Lane) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Arrowhead Road and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30. Route 765 (Buttermilk Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 753 (Kratzer Road) and Route 42 (Harpine Highway), 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday.

(Buttermilk Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 753 (Kratzer Road) and Route 42 (Harpine Highway), 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday. Route 824 (Bennett Run Road) – Eastbound and westbound stop-and-proceed traffic control between Route 865 (Bergton Road/Dovesville Road) and Tough Street for work on the bridge over Bennett Run, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through August 13. The road will be narrowed to one lane at the bridge.

(Bennett Run Road) – Eastbound and westbound stop-and-proceed traffic control between Route 865 (Bergton Road/Dovesville Road) and Tough Street for work on the bridge over Bennett Run, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through August 13. The road will be narrowed to one lane at the bridge. Various roads– Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

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