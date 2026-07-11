Waynesboro: Summer Ride & Read aims to get kids reading, and moving

We’ve got to keep kids engaged in the summer months, so that they don’t lose what they’d gained in terms of learning from the school year.

A community collaboration aims to get kiddos in Waynesboro thinking, and moving around, at the same time.

The event, on the schedule for Monday, July 27, from 9-11 a.m., at the Rotary Traffic Garden, 101 Short St., is Summer Ride & Read.

Summer Ride & Read is a project of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition and Waynesboro Public Library Book Bike, in partnership with the Waynesboro Office on Youth, Community in Motion and Waynesboro Parks and Recreation.

Highlights include:

Traffic Garden: A safe, closed-off section for riders to scoot, pedal, and play. The Office on Youth will have some loaner balance and pedal bikes and helmets available for kids who need them on a first come, first serve basis. The pedal bikes will accommodate riders approximately 42” and taller.

Story Times: Gather for specially curated story sessions at 9:40 a.m. and 10:40 a.m.

Gather for specially curated story sessions at 9:40 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. Independent Reading: Browse a variety of books from the Book Bike — perfect for all ages.

Browse a variety of books from the Book Bike — perfect for all ages. Trail Time: Families are encouraged to walk or ride nearby.

Families are encouraged to walk or ride nearby. Yard Games: Enjoy kid-friendly games and activities throughout the morning.

This is a free, family-friendly event. Let them know you’re coming at svbcbike.org/rideandread.

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