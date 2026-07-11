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Home Waynesboro: Summer Ride & Read aims to get kids reading, and moving
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Waynesboro: Summer Ride & Read aims to get kids reading, and moving

Chris Graham
Published date:
child on bike near crosswalk
(© candy1812 – stock.adobe.com)

We’ve got to keep kids engaged in the summer months, so that they don’t lose what they’d gained in terms of learning from the school year.

A community collaboration aims to get kiddos in Waynesboro thinking, and moving around, at the same time.

The event, on the schedule for Monday, July 27, from 9-11 a.m., at the Rotary Traffic Garden, 101 Short St., is Summer Ride & Read.

Summer Ride & Read is a project of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition and Waynesboro Public Library Book Bike, in partnership with the Waynesboro Office on Youth, Community in Motion and Waynesboro Parks and Recreation.

Highlights include:

  • Traffic Garden: A safe, closed-off section for riders to scoot, pedal, and play. The Office on Youth will have some loaner balance and pedal bikes and helmets available for kids who need them on a first come, first serve basis. The pedal bikes will accommodate riders approximately 42” and taller.
  • Story Times: Gather for specially curated story sessions at 9:40 a.m. and 10:40 a.m.
  • Independent Reading: Browse a variety of books from the Book Bike — perfect for all ages.
  • Trail Time: Families are encouraged to walk or ride nearby.
  • Yard Games: Enjoy kid-friendly games and activities throughout the morning.

This is a free, family-friendly event. Let them know you’re coming at svbcbike.org/rideandread.

2026 Read and Ride Event Waynesboro

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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