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Shenandoah LGBTQ Center executive director stepping down from her post

Chris Graham
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AnhThu Nguyen
Shenandoah LGBTQ Center Executive Director AnhThu Nguyen

AnhThu Nguyen will be stepping down from her position as executive director of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center this fall.

The news was made public on Friday by Dr. Paige Reed, the chair of the center’s board of directors, which was founded in 2018.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I want to express our deepest gratitude to AnhThu for the unwavering dedication, advocacy, and leadership that she has provided over the last several years,” Reed said, in a statement highlighted in a release from the center, which is based in Staunton.

“Her vision, compassion, and commitment have helped shape the organization into what it is today, leaving a lasting impact on both the center and the communities we serve,” Reed said. “While we will greatly miss her leadership, we are incredibly grateful for the foundation she has built and wish her every success in the next chapter of her journey.”

Nguyen has been involved with the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center since its inception, serving as a founding board member from 2018-2020.

She moved into the ED role after a 10-year tenure leading the Genomics Core Facility in the Department of Biology at the University of Virginia.

Nguyen has nearly 20 years of experience in LGBTQIA+ advocacy work, spanning non-profit, community and activist organizations.

“There’s never a perfect time to step away from work you love,” Nguyen said. “I am deeply grateful for the past seven years and for all who helped the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center grow and serve our community. Serving as executive director for the last five of those years has been the honor of my career, and I step away with a full heart and complete confidence in the strength of this organization and the people carrying it forward.”

During her tenure as ED, Nguyen helped advance the center’s mission of supporting, empowering, and advocating for LGBTQ+ individuals throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

Under her leadership, the center expanded community partnerships, strengthened programs and services, increased its visibility across the region, and continued building a more inclusive and affirming environment for LGBTQ+ people and their families.

Reed said the board of directors and staff have begun developing a thoughtful transition plan to ensure continuity and organizational stability.

“The board remains steadfast in its commitment to our mission and to the people we serve. We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we begin the search for our next executive director and continue building an organization that is rooted in community and dedicated to creating a Shenandoah Valley where every LGBTQ+ person can thrive,” Reed said.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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