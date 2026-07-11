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Home Rockbridge County coordinates response to animal hoarding case, saving 53 cats, kittens
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Rockbridge County coordinates response to animal hoarding case, saving 53 cats, kittens

Chris Graham
Published date:
cats
Photo: © Nastya Revva/Adobe Stock

Law enforcement officials in Rockbridge County are telling us about a pretty bad animal hoarding case at a location on Plank Road, about five miles south of Lexington.

The story starts with an animal cruelty complaint that was called in to the Rockbridge Area Department of Social Services on June 26.

The complaint alleged that numerous cats at the location appeared sick, neglected and emaciated, according to a release shared on the RCSO Facebook page

Turns out, it was 53 cats and kittens, and the operation to get them to safety required some work.

“Today was an incredible example of what can be accomplished when dedicated professionals, rescue organizations, and volunteers come together for a common purpose,” Rockbridge County Sheriff Tony McFaddin said, in a statement highlighted in the release.

Per the release, the RCSO’s Special Enforcement Unit coordinated a response with multiple animal welfare agencies and rescue organizations from across Virginia.

And when we say from across Virginia, that’s not hyperbole – the release extended a special thank you to Loudoun County Animal Services, whose staff took a leading role in planning and executing the response.

“Their extensive training, expertise, and experience managing large-scale animal seizure and surrender cases proved invaluable throughout the day,” the release noted. “LCAS personnel assisted with animal handling, triage, transportation, and logistical coordination, helping ensure the safe removal and placement of all 53 cats and kittens.”

“Loudoun County Animal Services brought a level of expertise and experience that was critical to the success of this effort,” McFaddin said. “Their team worked side-by-side with our deputies and rescue partners from start to finish, and we are extremely grateful for their leadership, dedication, and commitment to animal welfare.”

Others who took part in the rescue operation included:

  • Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge
  • Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
  • SFC Virginia: The Squishy Face Crew
  • Remy’s Reign
  • Middleburg Humane Foundation
  • Angels of Assisi

The release also highlighted the efforts of RCSO Deputy Eric Higgins, the 2026 Virginia Federation of Humane Societies Field Officer of the Year.

Higgins, according to the release, “worked closely with partner agencies, rescue organizations, and veterinary providers to ensure the animals received the care and attention they needed.”

“Every person involved worked through challenging conditions with professionalism, compassion, and determination,” McFaddin said. “Because of their efforts, 53 animals are safer tonight and receiving the care they desperately needed. We are proud to stand alongside these organizations and grateful for their partnership in serving both our community and these vulnerable animals.

“Cases of this magnitude truly take a village, and the success of this rescue demonstrates the strength of Virginia’s animal welfare community and the power of collaborative partnerships,” McFaddin said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and charges are pending.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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