A motorcyclist driving at a high rate of speed without a license plate crashed after a pursuit that ended in Chesterfield County on Monday morning.

The unnamed motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital for serious injuries sustained in the 7:33 a.m. crash, per Virginia State Police.

VSP reported that the interaction began with a trooper spotting the motorcyclist travelling at a high rate of speed on County Drive in Prince George County.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued onto Interstate 95 northbound, before the crash at the 60-mile marker.

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