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Home Chesterfield County: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Monday crash
Virginia

Chesterfield County: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Monday crash

Chris Graham
Published date:
motorcycle accident
Photo: Chesterfield Fire and EMS

A motorcyclist driving at a high rate of speed without a license plate crashed after a pursuit that ended in Chesterfield County on Monday morning.

The unnamed motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital for serious injuries sustained in the 7:33 a.m. crash, per Virginia State Police.

VSP reported that the interaction began with a trooper spotting the motorcyclist travelling at a high rate of speed on County Drive in Prince George County.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued onto Interstate 95 northbound, before the crash at the 60-mile marker.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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