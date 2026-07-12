The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Amber Marie Nance, who may be experiencing a mental health crisis and could need medical attention.

Nance was last seen by her family at her residence in Franklin County on June 30. She was later captured on surveillance video leaving the residence on July 1.

On July 5, her mother received a call from someone in Emory, Texas, reporting that Nance’s vehicle was having mechanical problems.

Her last known location was on or around July 7 at a gas station located at 8020 McCrory Lane in Nashville.

Nance is believed to be driving a 1994 blue Honda Accord with Virginia license plate SZA-3849. She is also traveling with her white dog.

If you have seen Nance, her vehicle, or have any information about her whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 540-483-3000.

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