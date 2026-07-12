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Home Franklin County: Missing local woman could be in Nashville, per authorities
Virginia

Franklin County: Missing local woman could be in Nashville, per authorities

Chris Graham
Published date:
Amber Marie Nance
Amber Marie Nance. Photos: The Aware Foundation

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Amber Marie Nance, who may be experiencing a mental health crisis and could need medical attention.

Nance was last seen by her family at her residence in Franklin County on June 30. She was later captured on surveillance video leaving the residence on July 1.

On July 5, her mother received a call from someone in Emory, Texas, reporting that Nance’s vehicle was having mechanical problems.

Her last known location was on or around July 7 at a gas station located at 8020 McCrory Lane in Nashville.

Nance is believed to be driving a 1994 blue Honda Accord with Virginia license plate SZA-3849. She is also traveling with her white dog.

If you have seen Nance, her vehicle, or have any information about her whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 540-483-3000.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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