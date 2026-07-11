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Home Developing: Charlottesville Police investigating homicide at Gardenwood Apartments
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Developing: Charlottesville Police investigating homicide at Gardenwood Apartments

Chris Graham
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Charlottesville General District Court and Charlottesville Police. Photo: © Refrina/Adobe Stock

Charlottesville Police are searching for a Latino man who fled the scene of a shooting at the Gardenwood Apartments on North Berkshire Road on Friday that took the life of woman in an apparent domestic-related incident.

Beatriz Mendez Feliciano, 52, of Charlottesville, was transported to UVA Medical Center in critical condition from a gunshot wound to the head, and she was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to a report from the Charlottesville PD.

The incident was reported at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses reported a possible suspect fleeing the residence. He is described as a Latino male who left the area in what witnesses described as an older model red car.

Preliminary information indicates this may be a domestic-related incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or CPD at (434) 970-3280.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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