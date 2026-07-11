Charlottesville Police are searching for a Latino man who fled the scene of a shooting at the Gardenwood Apartments on North Berkshire Road on Friday that took the life of woman in an apparent domestic-related incident.

Beatriz Mendez Feliciano, 52, of Charlottesville, was transported to UVA Medical Center in critical condition from a gunshot wound to the head, and she was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to a report from the Charlottesville PD.

The incident was reported at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses reported a possible suspect fleeing the residence. He is described as a Latino male who left the area in what witnesses described as an older model red car.

Preliminary information indicates this may be a domestic-related incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or CPD at (434) 970-3280.

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