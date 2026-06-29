The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is highlighting the impact of the ongoing statewide drought on outdoors activities.

First, despite the low water, most boating access sites remain useable, DWR says.

Boaters should inspect any launch they are planning to use before backing a trailer down to make sure their trailer wheels will remain on the launch surface.

Backing a trailer too far down may cause the wheels to fall off the ramp and make it difficult to retrieve your boat.

Next, fishing, which can be good when water levels are low, but anglers should be conscious of drought-related low-water conditions when fishing on rivers or lakes.

Low flows can make it difficult to float certain stretches of rivers and may make previously navigable sections impassable, so paddlers and boaters should be aware of how low water may impact their planned route.

Since nearly all of our lakes in Virginia are artificial, they contain stumps and other debris and may be very shallow where streams enter.

Boaters should be especially aware of their speed and have a passenger act as lookout to prevent collisions with unmarked navigational hazards exposed by low water levels and to prevent getting stuck in very shallow water.

And last, but not least, our Wildlife Management Areas remain open to wildlife watching, hunting, hiking, and camping regardless of drought conditions.

Users are advised to always be vigilant with fire safety and extra careful during these drought conditions. The likelihood of wildfires is increased, and open fires are one of the biggest causes.

Campfires are allowed on most WMAs, but check the DWR website for your WMA of interest.

The website will also note if campfire bans on WMAs have gone into effect because of persistent drought conditions through the summer.

Visitors are always encouraged to check DWR’s website and Explore the Wild app for updates and alerts before traveling to a department-managed property.

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