Donate
Donate
Home Virginia drought impacts on boating, fishing, hiking, camping: Know before you go
Virginia

Virginia drought impacts on boating, fishing, hiking, camping: Know before you go

Chris Graham
Published date:
fishing
Photo: ©smiltena/stock.adobe.com

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is highlighting the impact of the ongoing statewide drought on outdoors activities.

First, despite the low water, most boating access sites remain useable, DWR says.

Boaters should inspect any launch they are planning to use before backing a trailer down to make sure their trailer wheels will remain on the launch surface.

Backing a trailer too far down may cause the wheels to fall off the ramp and make it difficult to retrieve your boat.

Next, fishing, which can be good when water levels are low, but anglers should be conscious of drought-related low-water conditions when fishing on rivers or lakes.

Low flows can make it difficult to float certain stretches of rivers and may make previously navigable sections impassable, so paddlers and boaters should be aware of how low water may impact their planned route.

Since nearly all of our lakes in Virginia are artificial, they contain stumps and other debris and may be very shallow where streams enter.

Boaters should be especially aware of their speed and have a passenger act as lookout to prevent collisions with unmarked navigational hazards exposed by low water levels and to prevent getting stuck in very shallow water.

And last, but not least, our Wildlife Management Areas remain open to wildlife watching, hunting, hiking, and camping regardless of drought conditions.

Users are advised to always be vigilant with fire safety and extra careful during these drought conditions. The likelihood of wildfires is increased, and open fires are one of the biggest causes.

Campfires are allowed on most WMAs, but check the DWR website for your WMA of interest.

The website will also note if campfire bans on WMAs have gone into effect because of persistent drought conditions through the summer.

Visitors are always encouraged to check DWR’s website and Explore the Wild app for updates and alerts before traveling to a department-managed property.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Waynesboro: DEQ say it’s OK for Northrop Grumman to pollute our environment
2 A year-old report highlighted concerns inside the ACPD: Why is this presented as breaking news?
3 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
4 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers
5 Augusta County: Illegal dumping becomes somebody else’s problem

Latest News

dog puppy pet farm
Virginia

With the swelter of the heat dome coming, make sure to take care of your pets

Chris Graham
donald trump
U.S. & World

Trump dismisses pressure to sign affordable housing bill: ‘A big yawn’

Chris Graham

That bipartisan affordable housing bill that Donald Trump’s own press secretary called “one of the most significant pieces of housing affordability legislation in American history” – what Trump really thinks about it is, “a big yawn.”

fueling up at gas station
U.S. & World

Trump regime on high gas prices: ‘Gas up in a red state.’ We did the math: It’s not mathing

Chris Graham

Doug Burgum said in a Fox News hit on Sunday night that people in blue states concerned about high gas prices just need to drive to a nearby red state, where gas prices are “53 cents cheaper per gallon.”

police officer on city street at night
Local

Waynesboro: Police now investigating Saturday death as homicide, ID victim

Chris Graham
ryan odom uva basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Odom adds international perimeter shooter to 2026-2027 roster

Chris Graham
charlottesville map
Local

Charlottesville: Police investigating Sunday shooting on 6th Street

Chris Graham
wwe
Etc.

Notebook: Sami Zayn as WWE champ? Plus, AEW ‘Forbidden Door’ review

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status