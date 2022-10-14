Women’s Soccer: #13 UVA, Virginia Tech battle to a 3-3 draw in Commonwealth Clash

No. 13 Virginia (10-2-3, 3-2-2 ACC) played Virginia Tech (9-4-2, 3-3-1 ACC) to a 3-3 draw on Thursday night in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash.

After Virginia Tech scored the opening goal off a corner kick in the 31st minute to take a 1-0 lead into the half, the Cavaliers came out invigorated in the second half to score three straight goals and take the lead on the Hokies.

It started with a pair of goals in the 50th minute from Jill Flammia and Haley Hopkins. Flammia made a run down the center of the field and received the pass from Alexa Spaanstra to start the rally for the Hoos. The freshman received the ball and cut to her left around a sliding keeper before slotting the ball back in past the far post. Just 13 seconds later, Hopkins scored as she intercepted a pass back toward the keeper and finished to give Virginia the lead.

Hopkins scored for a second time in the 59th minute with a header off a free kick from Alexis Theoret to extend the Virginia lead.

Virginia Tech then put together an answering rally, pulling within one with a score in the 80th minute before squaring things up with a 90th-minute goal. Taylor Bryan scored both goals for the Hokies.

Virginia will return home for two games next week beginning with a contest against Wake Forest at 7 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 20).