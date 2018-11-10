Women’s basketball: UVA’s Amandine Toi to miss 2018-19 season

UVA redshirt freshman guard Amandine Toi (Paris, France) will miss the 2018-19 season, head coach Tina Thompson announced Friday (Nov. 9). Toi will have surgery on her right knee after sustaining an injury during practice.
Toi missed the entire 2017-18 season with a left knee injury.
Toi was a member of France’s U19 Junior National Team and played for Team France since making her national team debut in 2014 as a member of the U16 squad. She helped lead the French squad to a fifth-place finish at the 2017 U19 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup and also competed in the 2016 Women’s A Division European Championships.
