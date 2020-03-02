Web series offers insight into ACC Basketball referees

“Serving the Stripes,” a five-part original series that offers a unique insight into the lives of four ACC men’s basketball officials over a two-game stretch, made its debut Monday, March 2, on the league’s social media platforms.

The series, which features veteran college officials Roger Ayers, Mike Eades, Bert Smith and Michael Roberts, chronicles the preparation, communication and challenges of calling an ACC game.

The series gives the viewer an all-access look at many aspects of the challenging job of being an ACC referee, highlighted by each official wearing a microphone during the North Carolina at N.C. State game (Jan. 27) and the Pitt at Duke game (Jan. 28) to capture communication with players and coaches.

A new episode of “Serving the Stripes” will premiere each day on the ACC men’s basketball Twitter handle (@ACCMBB) as well as the ACC’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Each episode is three to five minutes in length.

Schedule

Monday, March 2 – Getting Started

Tuesday, March 3 – Game Management

Wednesday, March 4 – Daily Routine

Thursday, March 5 – Blowing the Whistle

Friday, March 6 – Creating Bonds

Produced in-house by the ACC, the series is the league’s first foray into long-form digital content and is believed to be one of the first behind-the-scenes officiating digital documentaries produced by a conference office. Future officiating series with football and some Olympic Sports will be unveiled at a later date.

ACC officials are independent contractors and are part of the multi-conference men’s basketball officiating alliance. Games are assigned by ACC Supervisor of Officials Bryan Kersey, who is also featured in “Serving the Stripes.”

