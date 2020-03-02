Web series offers insight into ACC Basketball referees
“Serving the Stripes,” a five-part original series that offers a unique insight into the lives of four ACC men’s basketball officials over a two-game stretch, made its debut Monday, March 2, on the league’s social media platforms.
The series, which features veteran college officials Roger Ayers, Mike Eades, Bert Smith and Michael Roberts, chronicles the preparation, communication and challenges of calling an ACC game.
The series gives the viewer an all-access look at many aspects of the challenging job of being an ACC referee, highlighted by each official wearing a microphone during the North Carolina at N.C. State game (Jan. 27) and the Pitt at Duke game (Jan. 28) to capture communication with players and coaches.
A new episode of “Serving the Stripes” will premiere each day on the ACC men’s basketball Twitter handle (@ACCMBB) as well as the ACC’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Each episode is three to five minutes in length.
Schedule
- Monday, March 2 – Getting Started
- Tuesday, March 3 – Game Management
- Wednesday, March 4 – Daily Routine
- Thursday, March 5 – Blowing the Whistle
- Friday, March 6 – Creating Bonds
Produced in-house by the ACC, the series is the league’s first foray into long-form digital content and is believed to be one of the first behind-the-scenes officiating digital documentaries produced by a conference office. Future officiating series with football and some Olympic Sports will be unveiled at a later date.
ACC officials are independent contractors and are part of the multi-conference men’s basketball officiating alliance. Games are assigned by ACC Supervisor of Officials Bryan Kersey, who is also featured in “Serving the Stripes.”
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.