Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Roanoke
A four-hour standoff in Roanoke overnight led to an exchange of gunfire between officers and a suspect, and now Virginia State Police are investigating.
The Roanoke Police Department requested the VSP investigation into the officers’ actions in the incident, which began at 11:02 p.m. with a response to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Elm Avenue.
According to a news release from the State Police, as police arrived, a second round of gunshots were fired from inside the apartment, and police returned fire, which led to the four-hour stand-off.
Police evacuated the surrounding apartments in the building. At approximately 3:30 a.m., the suspect exited the apartment and was taken into custody without further incident.
Damoan S. Townes, 31, of Roanoke, was charged with two counts of discharging a firearm within a building with malicious intent.
There were no injuries in the exchange of gunfire.
The Roanoke Police Department has placed the officers involved on administrative leave per their policy, until the investigation is completed.
During the search of the apartment, the State Police recovered the firearm that is believed to have been used in the shooting.