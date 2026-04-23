Home UVA Basketball: Roussell signs VCU transfer Mary-Anna Asare to backcourt
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UVA Basketball: Roussell signs VCU transfer Mary-Anna Asare to backcourt

Chris Graham
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Aaron Roussell. Photo: UVA Athletics

Aaron Roussell landed a scorer for his UVA Basketball backcourt out of the portal, in the form of Mary-Anna Asare, late of VCU, where she was a double-digit scorer the past two seasons.

“We have been competing against Mary-Anna for her entire career, and it is very refreshing to now have her on our side,” Roussell said of the 5’8” Canadian, who was a second-team All-A-10 selection in 2024-2025, when she led the Rams with 16.0 points per game.

Her 2025-2026 season was cut short – to seven games – by a knee injury.

Her numbers were up in that brief part of the season – to 17.4 points per.

Those numbers were on volume – she averaged 15.0 shots per game last season, and 13.9 the year before.

High turnover numbers – 4.0 per game in 2025-2026, 3.1 per game in 2024-2025.

She’s a solid defender – with sub-90 defensive ratings as a sophomore and junior.

“I have watched her grow into a complete player on top of being an elite scorer. Her shooting ability has improved every year, and she will mesh incredibly well with our current players and excel in our system. On the other side of the ball, she is a tenacious defender and will set the tone for us in many ways on both ends of the floor,” Roussell said.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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