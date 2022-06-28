VDOT contractor dead after being struck by tractor-trailer in Roanoke County hit-and-run
The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred early Tuesday morning at the 142 mile marker on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County involving a VDOT contractor in the work zone.
The crash occurred at 2:38 a.m. as the worker exited a piece of construction equipment that was being loaded on a lowboy trailer.
The worker, Matthew C. Frazier, 54, of Clifton Forge, was struck by a tractor trailer, and he died at the scene.
The tractor trailer continued northbound on Interstate 81.
State Police are working to identify the tractor trailer from videos obtained from multiple construction vehicles at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.