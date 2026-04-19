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UVA Softball: Clemson downs ‘Hoos, 6-1, to complete weekend sweep

Chris Graham
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It’s beyond time to worry about the UVA Softball team, which has now lost eight of its last nine in the ACC, the latest a 6-1 loss at Clemson on Sunday, to complete a three-game weekend sweep – the second in three weeks.

Virginia (33-11, 10-10 ACC) was swept at Duke two weekends ago, and lost two of three to Virginia Tech in Charlottesville last weekend.

“We are all disappointed on how the weekend played out. Our execution in multiple phases was inconsistent. However, it’s not for lack of effort or intent by the team and the staff,” ’Hoos coach Joanna Hardin said.

“We know very clearly adjustments need to be made and have complete faith in our circle that we will all work together, in alignment, to simply get better. We have the right people and athletes in our program to move forward and continue climbing our mountain,” Hardin said.

Eden Bigham (12-3) took the loss in the Sunday weekend finale, allowing the four runs on three hits with one walk and one strikeout in 2.0 innings of work in the start.

Jade Hylton got the Cavaliers on the board in the third inning with a solo home run to right-center.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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