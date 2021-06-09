UVA’s Bales among finalists for Stopper of the Year Award

Virginia setup man Blake Bales is among 10 standouts who make up the finalists for the 16th NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award.

Bales, a senior, has a 0.71 ERA in 38 innings for UVA, which advanced to the Super Regionals on Tuesday with a 4-3 extra-inning win over ODU.

Righthander Kevin Kopps of No. 1 Arkansas has amassed the most victories (12-0), appearances (31), earned run average (0.68) and innings pitched (79 2/3) among the standouts and pitched the Razorbacks into the NCAA Super Regionals against NC State with seven innings of work against Nebraska in the NCAA Fayetteville Regionals.

Others from the list still competing for a shot at a College World Series berth include Taylor Broadway of Ole Miss, Zach Grech of Stanford, Landon Sims of Mississippi State and Vince Vannelle of Arizona.

Georgia Southern’s Nick Jones tops the group with 17 saves, while Broadway is one behind at 16.

There are four finalists with ERAs under 1.50, and the 10 national leaders have combined for 112 saves and a 37-15 mark despite entering games with the final outcome resting on their pitching performances.

