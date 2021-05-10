UVA Health hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Fridays at the Pavilion

Published Monday, May. 10, 2021, 3:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

UVA Health will host a series of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Downtown Charlottesville.

The Dose-on-the-Go clinic will open at the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, May 14. The vaccinations are free, and no appointments are necessary.

The shots are open to anyone 16 and older. Those who are younger than 18 will need to have a parent or guardian with them to get the shot.

The pop up clinic will be a weekly event that will be held each Friday afternoon at the Pavilion, which is located at 700 E. Main St., Charlottesville.

For more information about the vaccine, please visit: www.blueridgecovid.org.

Related

Comments