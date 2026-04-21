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Preview: #10 Virginia hosts Liberty in massive midweek baseball clash

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball
Photo: © Todd Taulman/stock.adobe.com

I hate midweek games like the one we’re getting Wednesday at The Dish, with #10 Virginia facing Liberty, which is 23rd in the RPI, at this writing.

Because you don’t get to see good teams playing midweek at their best, with the way coaches coach these games.

You tend to go with staff days on the mound, so maybe a starter gets three or four innings, but more likely, an inning or two, and then six or seven guys following.

Liberty (28-11) at No. 10 Virginia (28-13)

  • First pitch: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
  • TV: ACC Network Extra
  • First meeting in 2026: Virginia 14-12 (March 18)

The shame here: you could easily see these two matching up in June in Charlottesville in a regional game.

D1Baseball.com has Virginia as the #11 overall seed in its updated NCAA projections, which would have UVA Athletics as a host for the first weekend of the tournament.

Liberty, in the 20s in RPI, would be a two seed somewhere; a short drive up Route 29 would seem to make sense.

Getting to know: Liberty

  • SS Tanner Marsh: .365 BA/1.021 OPS, 4 HRs, 33 RBIs, 17-23 SB/SBA
  • LF Nick Barone: .309 BA/.996 OPS, 8 HRs, 37 RBIs, 15-15 SB/SBA
  • CF Josh Campos: .269 BA/.886 OPS, 8 HRs, 32 RBIs
  • DH Jordan Jaffe: .326 BA/.813 OPS, 2 HRs, 20 RBIs

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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