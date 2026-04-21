I hate midweek games like the one we’re getting Wednesday at The Dish, with #10 Virginia facing Liberty, which is 23rd in the RPI, at this writing.

Because you don’t get to see good teams playing midweek at their best, with the way coaches coach these games.

You tend to go with staff days on the mound, so maybe a starter gets three or four innings, but more likely, an inning or two, and then six or seven guys following.

Liberty (28-11) at No. 10 Virginia (28-13)

First pitch : Wednesday, 6 p.m.

: Wednesday, 6 p.m. TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra First meeting in 2026: Virginia 14-12 (March 18)

The shame here: you could easily see these two matching up in June in Charlottesville in a regional game.

D1Baseball.com has Virginia as the #11 overall seed in its updated NCAA projections, which would have UVA Athletics as a host for the first weekend of the tournament.

Liberty, in the 20s in RPI, would be a two seed somewhere; a short drive up Route 29 would seem to make sense.

Getting to know: Liberty

SS Tanner Marsh : .365 BA/1.021 OPS, 4 HRs, 33 RBIs, 17-23 SB/SBA

: .365 BA/1.021 OPS, 4 HRs, 33 RBIs, 17-23 SB/SBA LF Nick Barone : .309 BA/.996 OPS, 8 HRs, 37 RBIs, 15-15 SB/SBA

: .309 BA/.996 OPS, 8 HRs, 37 RBIs, 15-15 SB/SBA CF Josh Campos : .269 BA/.886 OPS, 8 HRs, 32 RBIs

: .269 BA/.886 OPS, 8 HRs, 32 RBIs DH Jordan Jaffe: .326 BA/.813 OPS, 2 HRs, 20 RBIs

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