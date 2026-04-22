Home Baseball: Liberty, set to face #10 Virginia, rallies to beat Duke, 13-10
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Baseball: Liberty, set to face #10 Virginia, rallies to beat Duke, 13-10

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Todd Taulman/stock.adobe.com

Liberty erased a three-run deficit with seven runs in the bottom of the eighth in a 13-10 win over Duke on Tuesday in Lynchburg.

Today, the Flames (29-11, RPI: 23) travel to Charlottesville to play #10 Virginia (28-13) with a 6 p.m. first pitch at The Dish.

They’ll head up Route 29 with some momentum. Liberty trailed 8-2 in the third, and Duke (22-21, RPI: 99) led 9-6 going into the bottom of the eighth.

Liberty sent 12 men to the plate in the frame, scoring seven runs on six hits.

Jackson Evans (3-0) gave up one run on three hits in 5.1 innings of relief, striking out five and not walking a batter.

Riley DeCandido had three hits, including an RBI double in the eighth inning. He drove in two runs and scored two runs.

Nick Barone had two hits, both in the eighth inning, including his ninth home run of the season for Liberty. He had two RBI and scored a run.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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