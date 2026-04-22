Liberty erased a three-run deficit with seven runs in the bottom of the eighth in a 13-10 win over Duke on Tuesday in Lynchburg.

Today, the Flames (29-11, RPI: 23) travel to Charlottesville to play #10 Virginia (28-13) with a 6 p.m. first pitch at The Dish.

They’ll head up Route 29 with some momentum. Liberty trailed 8-2 in the third, and Duke (22-21, RPI: 99) led 9-6 going into the bottom of the eighth.

Liberty sent 12 men to the plate in the frame, scoring seven runs on six hits.

Jackson Evans (3-0) gave up one run on three hits in 5.1 innings of relief, striking out five and not walking a batter.

Riley DeCandido had three hits, including an RBI double in the eighth inning. He drove in two runs and scored two runs.

Nick Barone had two hits, both in the eighth inning, including his ninth home run of the season for Liberty. He had two RBI and scored a run.

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