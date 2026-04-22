Home UVA Softball: #23 ‘Hoos lose to JMU, for ninth L in their last 11 games
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UVA Softball: #23 ‘Hoos lose to JMU, for ninth L in their last 11 games

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Peieq/stock.adobe.com

It’s crisis time for UVA Softball, which has now lost nine of its last 11 after blowing a seventh-inning lead in a 9-7 loss to JMU on Tuesday at Palmer Park.

The Dukes (22-22) scored four runs in the top of the first, but #23 Virginia (33-12) got two runs back in the bottom half, on an RBI single from Macee Eaton and an RBI double from Reagan Hickey.

“We got punched in the face in the first inning, and I loved how we responded,” UVA coach Joanna Hardin said.

An RBI single from Hickey got the margin to 4-3 in the third, and UVA took the lead with a four-run fourth, highlighted by a Hylton three-run homer, and a solo shot from Eaton.

A Payton List homer drew JMU to 7-5 in the fifth.

The seventh blew up in the face of Eden Bigham (12-4), who hit Madison Edwards with the first pitch of the inning, struck out Kendra Lewis for the first out, then allowed the next six Dukes hitters to reach.

Back-to-back-to-back RBI singles from Cali Legzdin, Kira Ortega and Bella Henzler, and a bases-loaded walk to EmmaJo Evans, put JMU on top.

Virginia went down in order in the bottom of the seventh to close things out.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Hardin said. “We feel it with the players and didn’t anticipate that happening. I’m proud of the fight. I know what they’re bringing. Our staff knows what they do every day. We’re proud of their character and who they are as women. I’m grateful to go to battle with them every day. I’m proud of the effort. It didn’t fall our way. We’re going to keep scratching and clawing.”

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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