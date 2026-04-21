‘Yes’ or ‘No’: Live updates on the April 2021 Election Night on our live blog

We’re going to be reporting and analyzing the tally from today’s referendum on congressional redistricting.

Follow along for updates on the numbers, where they’re coming from, and what it all means.

Update: 7:42 p.m. Loudoun County, which went 64.5 percent to Abigail Spanberger in November, is at 60.9 percent, with 141,000 votes counted.

Turnout in November: 167,000 votes.

Update: 7:54 p.m. From my scan of several localities, I’m seeing the “Yes” vote tracking more in line with where Jay Jones was than where Abigail Spanberger was.

Jones ending winning the AG race with 53.1 percent of the vote, for a 6.5-point win.

Update: 7:58 p.m. Just about done counting in Prince William County, and it’s 62.8 percent “Yes,” and a 36,000-vote margin.

In November:

Spanberger: 67.0 percent

Jones: 63.0 percent

Update: 8:01 p.m. Vote tallies nearly done in Alexandria and Arlington County.

Alexandria: “Yes” at 78.8 percent

Arlington County: “Yes” at 80.4 percent

In November:

Alexandria: Spanberger 83.1 percent, Jones 77.1 percent

Arlington County: Spanberger 83.8 percent, Jones 77.7 percent

Update: 8:05 p.m. Final vote in Harrisonburg, with “Yes” at 65.0 percent.

In November:

Spanberger: 72.2 percent

Jones: 67.6 percent

Update: 8:10 p.m. Final vote in Roanoke, with “Yes” at 61.5 percent.

In November:

Spanberger: 66.9 percent

Jones: 62.7 percent

Update: 8:12 p.m. Final vote in Charlottesville, with “Yes” at 85.4 percent.

In November:

Spanberger: 88.9 percent

Jones: 85.0 percent

Update: 8:20 p.m. Final vote numbers in Staunton and Waynesboro.

Staunton: “Yes” 55.1 percent

Waynesboro: “Yes” 46.0 percent

In November:

Staunton: Spanberger 60.7 percent, Jones 56.6 percent

Waynesboro: Spanberger 52.4 percent, Jones 48.9 percent

Update: 8:38 p.m. “Yes” is going to get another +88K in margin from Fairfax County.

That alone would give yes a 51.7 percent-48.3 percent win.

Not including outstanding votes in and around Richmond.

Richmond is another +34K in margin.

Chesterfield County is another +6K.

Henrico County is another +10K.

I see it as a +135K margin overall at the end of the night for “Yes.”

Update: 8:54 p.m. We’re to the victory statements portion of the night.

Virginians for Fair Elections Campaign Manager Kéren Charles Dongo released the following statement after voters approved the redistricting referendum:

“Tonight, Virginia voters chose to fight back against Trump’s effort to rig congressional maps ahead of the 2026 midterms.

“In a special election with a single question and no statewide candidates on the ballot, millions of Virginians showed up — at levels that rival a general election — to defend fair representation. That is a remarkable statement about what was at stake.

“The impact is immediate. The new maps, passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Spanberger, will now be in effect. At a moment when Donald Trump directed Republican legislatures across the country to redraw their maps to lock in a House majority before voters had their say, Virginia just changed the battlefield. The path to retaking the U.S. House of Representatives is fundamentally different tonight because Virginians chose to act.

“This campaign was built in just five months — overcoming nearly $40 million spent on spreading MAGA lies and misinformation to confuse voters, navigating unprecedented legal challenges to stop Virginians from having a say, and asking voters to grapple with a complex issue for our democracy. But in the end, voters cut through the noise, made their voices heard, and voted YES.

“We are deeply grateful to every Virginian who voted, volunteered, donated, and stood up in this moment. Tonight belongs to them.”

Update: 8:55 p.m. Another victory statement.

“Virginians made their voices heard today, rebuking Republicans’ attempts to stack the deck in their favor in the 2026 midterm elections and beyond,” said Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign PAC. “This year, we’re going to take Congress back from the fringe extremists who have bent the knee to President Trump’s historically unpopular agenda at every turn. Virginians just put anti-equality, anti-democracy, and anti-freedom lawmakers on notice – together, we are fighting for a future where every single American’s vote matters and where every elected official must earn their constituents’ trust.”

Update: 8:58 p.m. Another victory statement, from Dorothy McAuliffe, who is running for the Democratic Party nomination in the Seventh District.

Augusta County voters will take particular delight in this one.

“When Donald Trump comes after our democracy, the Commonwealth of Virginia fights back.

“This victory belongs to the voters and thousands of Virginians who knocked doors, made calls, and refused to back down. When we stand together and demand what’s fair, Virginia wins—and America wins.

“But tonight is just the beginning. Our children, our seniors, and the hardworking Virginians across this state who are barely getting by — they need a voice. They deserve a representative in Congress who wakes up every day focused on solving their problems: lowering costs, protecting our kids, and standing up to the chaos, corruption, and cruelty coming out of Washington, which is costing all of us.

“I’m running for Congress to be that voice.”

Update: 9:05 p.m. Another victory lap, this one from Attorney General Jay Jones.

“The people of the Commonwealth showed up at the polls and voted in support of the constitutional amendment. I want to thank the dedicated election officials and volunteers for their tireless commitment and service to administering fair and secure elections in our Commonwealth. My office stands ready to defend the will of the voters and enforce our laws.”

Update: 9:11 p.m. The coup de grace, from Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

“Virginia voters have spoken, and tonight they approved a temporary measure to push back against a President who claims he is ‘entitled’ to more Republican seats in Congress. Virginians watched other states go along with those demands without voter input — and we refused to let that stand. We responded the right way: at the ballot box.

“I understand the urgency of winning congressional seats as a check on this President, and I look forward to campaigning with candidates across the Commonwealth working to earn Virginians’ trust — and their votes. Looking forward, I remain committed to ensuring Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission gets back to work after the 2030 census, and to protecting the process Virginians voted to create.”

Update: 9:19 p.m. Congressman Don Beyer issued the following statement on the results of Virginia’s constitutional amendment referendum:

“Over the last several weeks and through today, Virginians cast their ballots to defend fairness in the upcoming midterm elections by temporarily adopting new congressional districts. I am grateful to the volunteers, organizers, and everyone else who worked tirelessly to inform voters and drive turnout across the Commonwealth to deliver this result.

“Virginia’s election today stands in stark contrast to Donald Trump’s efforts to influence November’s Congressional elections by bullying Republican-led legislatures into mid-decade redistricting. Here in Virginia, voters were given the opportunity to decide.

“As I seek re-election in Virginia’s Eighth District, I look forward to working to earn the trust and support of communities in the new district – from Arlington to Yorktown – while reconnecting with those I have had the honor of serving, including communities I previously represented as Lieutenant Governor.

“The work we are doing in Congress to protect Virginians from Trump’s attacks is more important than ever, and I am as committed to it today as I have ever been. I will continue to put the needs of Virginians first and fight for progress in our community and our country.”

Update: 9:20 p.m. Tom Perriello‘s turn.

“Folks around here can agree on one thing – we are paying way too much for gas, groceries and healthcare. It’s time to fire congressmen like Ben Cline who jacked up costs to protect the corrupt. I’ve held hundreds of listening sessions across the Blue Ridge, and families deserve a representative who will fight to get costs down, paychecks up, and common sense back in the driver’s seat.”

“I’ve spent my career fighting corruption, at home and overseas, because the powerful should have to play by the same rules as the rest of us. I promise to fight for our communities to have good schools, affordable healthcare and housing, and a voice in shaping what happens in Washington. It’s time to build a new American dream that our communities can afford.”

Update: 9:22 p.m. Statements from the NAACP.

“Virginia proved what we have always known, that organized communities win,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP. “The voters of Virginia didn’t just vote for the redistricting referendum. They chose accountability. They cast their votes for a democracy that works for everyone, not just the powerful few. Congratulations to every Virginian who voted Yes, who organized, who knocked on a door, who made a call, and who refused to be fooled by the lies that were targeted at their community. You showed up for Virginia. You showed up for America. We will never forget it.”

Rev. Cozy Bailey, president of the NAACP Virginia State Conference, called the result a testament to the power of organized Black communities.

“They sent lies to our doors,” said Rev. Bailey. “They tried to confuse us, discourage us, and keep us home. But we came anyway and in numbers that could not be ignored. Today, Virginia has a message for every extremist lawmaker in this country who thinks they can rig the rules and silence our communities: we see you, and we defy you.”

Update: 9:25 p.m. Statement from Elaine Luria, who is running in the Second District.

“As I have said since day one of this campaign, I am running in Virginia’s Second Congressional District to end the failed policies of Jen Kiggans and Donald Trump. Tonight, I am thinking of all the Coastal Virginians that deserve better–including the more than 10,000 sailors serving in the Middle East doing their duty in an unnecessary war under extreme conditions, and I am praying for their safe return to Hampton Roads.

“I promise to fight for my friends and neighbors every day when I am in Congress to lower prices for working families, cut health care and prescription drug costs, and expand and strengthen veterans benefits.”

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