Tom Rush returns to the Wayne Theatre in November

Legendary folk icon Tom Rush returns to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m.

Rush is a gifted musician and performer whose shows offer a musical celebration and a journey into the tradition and spectrum of what music has been, can be, and will become. His distinctive guitar style and warm expressive voice have made him both a legend and a lure to audiences around the world.

Rush will be joined by singer/songwriter/pianist Matt Nakoa for a memorable evening of humorous stories, sweet ballads, and gritty blues.

Nakoa is an internationally touring singer/songwriter who has performed several solo concerts and frequently tours with Rush. He has garnered many songwriting awards, including Kerrville Folk Festival’s prestigious New Folk Competition and “Most Requested” at The Falcon Ridge Folk Festival.

Ticket prices start at $35 for students and $43 for adults, and can be purchased online at waynetheatre.org.