Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Nov. 15-19

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton Ddistrict during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 14 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of bridge over Route 18, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mile marker 23 to 25, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Routes 60 and 220. Work may take place during daytime and nighttime hours through November 19.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Market Avenue) – Shoulder closures between Route 220 Business (Verge Street) and Route 1706 (Commerce Avenue) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) – Shoulder closures between Clarke Lane and Iron Ore Lane for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and asphalt patching. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and grading of unpaved roads. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Northbound and southbound single-lane closures between Route 608 (Tinkertown Road) and Route 648 (Talbotts Lane) for pavement operations, Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile lane closures for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge painting operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 30.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 191 to 190, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance over Route 631 (Muddy Lane), Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 198 to 195, southbound – Left shoulder closure for pipe repairs in the median, November 15-19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Exit 205, southbound – Off- and on-ramp shoulders closed 24/7 for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 797 (Pleasant Valley Road) and Route 843 (Orchardside Court), Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 ramps during daytime or overnight hours due to interchange improvements. Estimated completion in fall 2022.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 95 to 99, eastbound – Alternating single lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 pm. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 96 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Mobile lane closures for pavement patching, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 213 to 214, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 11, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 pm. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Foxfield Drive and Mount Ida Lane for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through November 19.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) and Route 662 (Stover School Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 15.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 666 (Lofton Road) and Route 667 (Dabneys Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 15.

Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and Route 725 (Whiskey Creek Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 15.

Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Flagger traffic control or shoulder closures between Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) and Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 19.

Route 254 –Rumble strips installation between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and Waynesboro city limits, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 15.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and Waynesboro city limits, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 15.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Route 652 (University Farm Road), 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 15.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 16.

Route 624 (Mount Torrey Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1601 (Featherstone Drive) and Route 1607 (Inch Run Lane) for maintenance of Back Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 19.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) –­­ Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 248 to 252, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 15.

Mile marker 248 to 252, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for rumble strip installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 15.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Bridgewater town limits and Harrisonburg city limits for milling and paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through November 19.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301 – northbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight eastbound and westbound lane closures for maintenance of I-81 bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 19.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures between Route 697 (Morgan Road) and West Virginia state line for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 692 (Chapel Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 600 (Brush Creek Road/Morgan Frederick Grade) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through December 2.

Route 694 (Reynolds Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 600 (Morgan Frederick Grade) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through December 2.

Route 779 (Country Club Circle) – Flagger traffic control between Route 657 (Senseny Road) and Route 1216 (Lewis Circle) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 19.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 736 (Rossum Lane) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Southbound alternating lane closures in the area of Route 623 (Gaylord Lane) for inspection of bridge over railroad, Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Alternating lane closures just east of Shenandoah county line for railroad bridge inspection, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (Winchester Road) – Alternating lane closures just south of Route 637 (Riverton Road) for Crooked Run bridge inspection, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

