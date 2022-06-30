Richmond offense stalls after the first inning in lopsided defeat
After a run in the first inning, the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ offense halted and fell to the Bowie Baysox, 12-1, Wednesday night at Prince George’s Stadium.
The Flying Squirrels (40-31, 0-2) were held to only three hits in the loss and had four total baserunners against three Baysox pitchers.
Richmond jumped ahead, 1-0, in the first inning when Ricardo Genoves lined an RBI single to right field that plated Sean Roby from third base. Genoves has collected an RBI in each of his two games against the Baysox this week.
With one out and the bases loaded in the third, Cesar Prieto launched a grand slam off Richmond starter Matt Frisbee (Loss, 3-5) and the Baysox captured a 4-1 lead. It was only the ninth home run that Frisbee allowed this season with the Flying Squirrels.
The Baysox (28-42, 2-0) stacked up seven runs off five hits in the fifth inning to widen their lead to 11-1. Frisbee allowed two run-scoring hits and a sacrifice fly before his departure in the fifth. Trenton Toplikar entered with two runners on and allowed a three-run homer against J.D. Mundy, giving Bowie a 10-run advantage.
Mundy pushed the Baysox to a 12-1 advantage off his second home run of the night in the seventh.
Frisbee finished the night with a career-high 10 runs allowed over 4.1 innings.
Solomon Bates struck out two batters and pitched a scoreless eighth inning in his first appearance since being activated off the 7-day injured list.
Bowie starter Ryan Watson (Win, 5-2) allowed one run over six innings of work and struck out seven Flying Squirrels. After allowing the run, Watson retired 15 consecutive batters.
The series continues Thursday at Prince George’s Stadium with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Right-hander Ryan Murphy will make his Double-A debut for the Flying Squirrels opposed by right-hander Noah Denoyer (0-1, 1.72) for the Baysox.
The Flying Squirrels return home on July 4 for their Independence Day celebration to face the Reading Fightin Phils. A limited number of remaining tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.