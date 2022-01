Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots increasing for upcoming drawings

The Powerball jackpot has just been increased to an estimated $610 million for the Wednesday drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.

In addition, the Mega Millions jackpot has been increased to an estimated $253 million for tonight’s drawing (Tuesday, Jan. 4).

