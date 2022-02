Podcast: ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg talks Virginia, ACC hoops

ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg joins “The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” to talk UVA hoops, and offers thoughts on what the ‘Hoos need to do down the stretch to earn an invite to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.