Overnight work on Barracks Road, Georgetown Road will impact traffic

Published Monday, Mar. 14, 2022, 4:50 pm

Tonight through Thursday, a contractor for the Albemarle County Service Authority will be working from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on a water main installation in the area of Route 654 (Barracks Road), from Route 656 (Georgetown Road) to the crossover with Route 1444 (Ricky Road).

Expect right lane closures in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Barracks Road.

Contractor crews will also be working on Route 656 (Georgetown Road) from Route 654 (Barracks Road) to the crossover with Route 1335 (Court Place).

Expect lane closures in both the northbound and southbound lanes with alternating traffic under flagging operations.

Weather permitting; the Virginia Department of Transportation expects contractor crews to finish their work by Friday morning. Once the installation is complete, workers will begin milling and paving the roadways.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the Culpeper District’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.