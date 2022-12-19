Women’s Basketball: #5 Notre Dame outduels #6 Virginia Tech in ACC clash, 63-52

Notre Dame held Virginia Tech scoreless for a nearly six-minute stretch of the fourth quarter to break open a close game, and held on to win, 63-52, in Cassell Coliseum on Sunday.

The matchup of the nation’s fifth- and sixth-ranked teams played out pretty much as expected most of the way. The game was tied at 22 at the half, and Virginia Tech (10-1, 1-1 ACC) led 43-40 entering the fourth quarter.

An Elizabeth Kitley jumper tied the game at 48 with 6:23 to go, and then Notre Dame (9-1, 1-0 ACC) turned off the spigot.

The Hokies didn’t score again until there were 45 seconds left, when a Georgia Amoore jumper got Tech back to down 59-50.

By that point, it was over.

Amoore had 20 points for Virginia Tech, and Kitley had 16 points and 20 rebounds, but the rest of the team did little – combining for 16 points on 6-of-36 shooting.

Notre Dame got 16 points from Olivia Miles.