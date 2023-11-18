Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Woman died after car struck by Amtrak passenger train in Virginia, ignored crossing arms
Police, Virginia

Woman died after car struck by Amtrak passenger train in Virginia, ignored crossing arms

Crystal Graham
Published date:
West Virginia train depot
(© DSBurnside – stock.adobe.com)

An Amtrak train struck a vehicle today in Jarratt killing the sixty-seven-year-old driver.

Arnetta Johnson Lucas, of Emporia, was traveling eastbound on Grigg Avenue when she drove around a stopped vehicle at a train crossing. The crossing arms were in the down position when she attempted to drive around them, according to the Virginia State Police.

Her 2023 Nissan Rogue was struck by the train traveling northbound at 70 mph.

The accident occurred at approximately 12:56 p.m. in Sussex County. The vehicle was struck on the driver’s side and was pushed approximately 100 yards from the point of impact.

Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no injuries reported on the Amtrak passenger train from crew members or passengers.

The accident is under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 National Weather Service puts wide swath of Virginia under a Fire Weather Watch
2 ‘Code orange’ alert issued for air quality in Virginia, West Virginia due to wildfires
3 The effect of Coach Tuberville’s DOD abortion fight: Making America Weak Again
4 Why was Cory Alexander at JPJ Thursday night? The answer will surprise you
5 Miyares threatens NCAA with legal action over JMU’s exclusion from 2023 bowls

Latest News

police
Police, Virginia

Virginia State Police: One person dead in I-95 crash in Petersburg

Crystal Graham
Local, News

Traffic alert: VDOT further restricts truck traffic on Reeds Gap Road in Augusta, Nelson counties

Rebecca Barnabi

VDOT installed truck route restriction signs for a portion of Route 664 (Reeds Gap Road) in Augusta and Nelson counties on November 13, 2023. 

us china
Op/Eds, U.S. & World

Mel Gurtov: President Biden, Xi Jinping seek to find common ground

Mel Gurtov

The first face-to-face meeting in a year between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping went about as expected.

us flag
Op/Eds, U.S. & World

Paul Hellweg: Believe in the Declaration of Independence to save ourselves

Paul Hellweg
malik washington
Football, Sports

UVA Football Notebook: Washington is an All-American, Elliott tries to measure up

Chris Graham
Local

Maine Coons rescued from Virginia breeding facility find homes through Cat’s Cradle

Rebecca Barnabi
uva nov 13 graphic
Football, Police

UVA backtracks on release of state AG’s external review of Nov. 13 shootings

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy