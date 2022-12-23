With higher gas prices, electric vehicles surging in popularity with buyers in Virginia

Virginia drivers looking to save on high gas costs are looking at electric vehicles as an alternative, according to a new statewide survey from Generation180.

The survey found Virginians have favorable perceptions about electric vehicles and clean energy, with 55 percent of Virginia drivers saying they would be likely to consider buying an electric car and of those respondents, 82 percent said they’d be likely to purchase a car within the next five years.

The new data were released in Virginia Drives Electric 2022, the fourth annual report on consumer sentiments about electric cars and clean energy.

The representative survey of more than 1,200 Virginians also found that:

68 percent of Virginians polled responded as having a positive view of electric vehicles

73 percent of respondents said it was important for Virginia to transition from fossil fuels to clean energy

77 percent cited “savings on gasoline costs” as the #1 reason they would be more likely to purchase an electric vehicle

“It’s no surprise that support for electric cars is strong in the Commonwealth. Not only do they cost less over the lifetime of the vehicle, but they don’t have any tailpipe emissions either, which is better for the climate,” said Stuart Gardner, director of Generation180’s Electrify Your Ride program.

Electric vehicles are surging in popularity not just in Virginia but across the U.S.

EV sales grew 76 percent in the first quarter of 2022 nationwide, and American automakers have invested over $36 billion into expanding EV manufacturing.

Through the Inflation Reduction Act, auto manufacturers will receive incentives for building transportation plants, and states will receive grants to build out charging infrastructure – both developments that should spur new, good-paying jobs.

In addition to new jobs, electric vehicles bring other economic benefits.

According to the Energy Information Administration, Virginians collectively paid nearly $7 billion for motor gasoline in 2020.

But recharging an EV in Virginia with American-made energy saves an average of 44 percent in fuel costs, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

According to Generation180’s new survey, 55 percent of Virginians indicated that new jobs and economic development opportunities would be a factor they’d consider in whether or not to purchase an electric vehicle.

More electric vehicles would also bring significant climate and health benefits to Virginians.

Transportation is the leading source of air pollution and climate-harming carbon emissions. But driving electric can reduce those emissions by up to 67 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center.

Broad uptake of electric vehicles would mean 2,700 avoided deaths, 70,900 avoided asthma attacks, and 350,000 avoided lost workdays, according to the American Lung Association.

The survey also found Virginians to be supportive of policies that make it easier to get EVs:

76 percent of Virginians said they would support requiring auto manufacturers to provide a minimum number of new electric vehicles for sale in Virginia.

69 percent of respondents support Virginia offering an EV incentive.

Virginia currently has two transportation laws on the books that would do just that: the Clean Car Standards and the Electric Vehicle Rebate Program. But some lawmakers plan to repeal the Clean Car Standards bill in the upcoming 2023 General Assembly, and the EV rebate program remains unfunded.

Generation180 held a Virginia Drives Electric Virtual Town Hall earlier this month to talk more about the Commonwealth’s transportation sector.

“Transportation electrification should be a top priority – for the benefit of their constituents and for Virginia’s economy. We hope Virginia’s leaders will protect the Clean Car Standards and ensure Virginia continues to lead in the transition to clean energy and not get left behind,” said Wendy Philleo, executive director of Generation180.