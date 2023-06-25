Wintergreen Police officer’s funeral Monday, flags throughout state ordered at half-staff

On Monday, flags throughout Virginia should be lowered in memory of Wintergreen Police officer Mark Christopher Wagner who was killed in the line of duty.

By governor’s order, flags should be lowered at sunrise and remain at half-staff until sunset.

The order was entered by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin on Sunday.

The order applies to flags of the United States of America and Virginia on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The Stuarts Draft resident died June 16 after an altercation with an assault suspect that resulted in Wagner’s department-issued firearm discharging, resulting in his death. The suspect, Daniel M. Barmak, of Towson, Md., has been charged with capital murder.

On Tuesday, first responders throughout the state paid tribute to Wagner as his body was transported from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond to Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.

Wagner’s funeral will be held on Monday.

