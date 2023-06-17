Wintergreen Police officer dead after fatal struggle with assault suspect Friday night

A Wintergreen Police officer is dead after a struggle with an adult male on Arrowood Lane Friday night. The officer was responding to an emergency call that the suspect had assaulted two other adult males at a residence.

The suspect was located by the first responding officer in the nearby woods. During the course of a struggle, the officer was shot and died at the scene. The officer’s identity has not been released. Based on a report from the Virginia State Police, it appears the officer’s gun may have been used in the deadly shooting.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident by Wintergreen Police and the Nelson County Sheriff’ Office. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

The officer’s department-issued firearm was recovered at the scene in the woods.

After calling police shortly after 10 p.m., the two injured males fled the residence on foot. They are being treated at UVA Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

At the request of the Wintergreen Police Chief Dennis Russell, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.