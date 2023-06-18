Countries
newsupdate suspect in wintergreen officer death charged with capital murder
Local

Update: Suspect in Wintergreen officer death charged with capital murder

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a Wintergreen Police officer Friday night.

In addition to capital murder, the Virginia State Police has also charged Daniel M. Barmak, 23, of Towson, Md., with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two felony counts of malicious wounding.

Barmak is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Wintergreen Police officer M. Christopher Wagner II, 31, of Stuarts Draft, was shot and killed after an apparent struggle for his department-issued handgun with Barmak. Barmak was also shot during the encounter. Barmak was treated for non-life threatening injuries at UVA Medical Center.

The incident began shortly after 10 p.m. when police responded to a report of two injured males at a residence on Arrowood Lane. The two 23-year-old males were also transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Illegal narcotics were recovered by state police inside the residence.

Wagner’s remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy.

At the request of Wintergreen Police Chief Dennis Russell, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox field office is investigating the incident.

A tribute to Wagner was posted on the Wintergreen Police Department’s Facebook page this morning.

A fundraiser is also be held to benefit Wagner’s family.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

