Local

First responders pay tribute to slain Wintergreen Police officer on Interstate 64 overpass

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Chris Wagner body Wintergreen Police
Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

First responders gathered today at the Interstate 64 overpass at mile marker 91 to honor slain Wintergreen Police officer M. Christopher Wagner.

Wagner’s body was being transported from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond to Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.

The escort was provided by members of the Wintergreen Police Department, Wintergreen Fire Rescue, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, in addition to members of its office, members of Augusta County Fire Rescue, state police troopers and other local first responders were on the scene to pay tribute.

“We are heartbroken about this tragedy and senseless loss, and we join together with the Wintergreen Police Department in honoring the memory and legacy of Officer Christopher Wagner,” said Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith.

Wagner, of Stuarts Draft, died Friday night in the line of duty as he reportedly struggled with an assault suspect, Daniel Barmak, on Arrowood Lane. His department-issued firearm was used by the suspect to kill Wagner, according to police reports.

The June 26 visitation and funeral will be open to the public. Arrangements were announced this morning.

Funeral details finalized for Wintergreen Police officer killed in line of duty

Update: Suspect in Wintergreen officer death charged with capital murder

Wintergreen Police officer dead after fatal struggle with assault suspect Friday night

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

