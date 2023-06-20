Countries
newsfuneral details finalized for wintergreen police officer killed in line of duty
Local

Funeral details finalized for Wintergreen Police officer killed in line of duty

Crystal Graham
Published date:
chris wagner wintergreen police
Image courtesy Fund the First

The Wintergreen Police Department has announced funeral arrangements for an officer from Stuarts Draft who died in the line of duty Friday.

Mark Christopher Wagner II’s services will be held on Monday, June 26, and are open to the public.

The visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon followed by a funeral service starting at noon. Both events will be held at the Augusta Expo Event Center at 277 Expo Road in Fishersville.

The burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park at 1775 Goose Creek Road in Waynesboro.

Daniel M. Barmak, 23, of Towson, Md., has been charged with capital murder in Wagner’s death. He’s also been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two felony counts of malicious wounding.

Barmak used the officer’s department-issued handgun to kill Wagner, according to Virginia State Police, after a struggle between Wagner and Barmak.

Wagner was responding to a call from two men who reported being assaulted by Barmak, according to VSP.

The two men, also 23, were also transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Illegal narcotics were reportedly recovered by state police inside the residence on Arrowood Lane.

A tribute to Wagner was posted on the Wintergreen Police Department’s Facebook page Saturday.

fundraiser is also be held to benefit Wagner’s family. As the Wintergreen Police Department is a private police department in the Commonwealth of Virginia, Wagner’s family is not eligible for line of duty death benefits from the state. To date, $78,800 has been raised by 556 donors in two days.

Update: Suspect in Wintergreen officer death charged with capital murder

Wintergreen Police officer dead after fatal struggle with assault suspect Friday night

