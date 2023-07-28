Will Mega Millions reach $1B before tonight’s drawing? Jackpot on the rise

The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing has just been increased to an estimated $940 million. The jackpot had been estimated at $910 million.

The jackpot is among the largest ever for the game. It has surpassed the $1 billion jackpot four times in the past.

The jackpot was last one on April 18.

To date, there have been more than $23.2 million winning tickets ranging from $2 to $4 million.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

The next drawing will be held tonight at 11 p.m.