Whether you live on the coast or inland, Virginians urged to prepare for hurricane season

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is joining the voices urging Virginians to prepare now for this year’s hurricane season which lasts through Nov. 30.

“It is imperative that Virginians take preparedness seriously,” said Youngkin. “Now is the time to prepare your families and property, check your insurance coverage, and identify those trusted sources of information that can help keep you safe.”

To help your family prepare, Virginia has released the 2023 Virginia Hurricane Evacuation Guide which gives actions to take in the event of a tropical storm.

The state has also prepared an Inland Impacts Guide which helps prepare families for potential weather even though they are not living along Virginia’s coast.

“There is an immense return on investment for taking steps to ensure personal preparedness,” said Shawn Talmadge, State Coordinator at the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. “It not only relieves the stress of scrambling prior to an impending storm, but can also save lives, mitigate damages, and shorten the time it takes for individuals and communities to recover.”

Virginia’s evacuation zones are also available online.

How to prepare your family

Take the time now to review your insurance policy, secure your property, and create a plan that includes arrangements for your pets or those that may need extra assistance.

Know your zone. Evacuation may become necessary depending on the track and severity of the storm. Review Virginia's evacuation zones. Users can enter their physical address in the search bar of the website to view and confirm their designated evacuation zone.

Power outages are always a concern during weather events. Make sure you have a battery-operated radio available so you can still receive life-saving alerts.

There are many resources available to assist with hurricane planning efforts. Learn more about preparing your business, your family, and your property against hurricane threats at vaemergency.gov/prepare