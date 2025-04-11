Augusta County: I-81 exit 235 ramp brief closures overnight April 14-17

Motorists should be alert for brief periods when the entrance or exit ramps at I-81 exit 235 (Weyers Cave/Grottoes) will be closed.

The closures are part of the Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Program (CIP) truck climbing lane project in northern Augusta County and southern Rockingham County. Closures will take place during overnight hours Monday night (April 14) through Thursday night (April 17). Detour signs will be in place.

The I-81 CIP truck climbing lane project adds a third lane in each direction in the existing median between mile markers 234.1 and 237.9. Over the life of the project most work will be in the median with barriers installed to separate traffic from the work area. During construction traffic will be shifted to the right and away from the median, taking advantage of the recently reinforced shoulders.

April continues work to prepare for and install the lane shifts and barrier installation. The work begins with relocation of paving markings during the week of April 17 and 18. The new markings will also designate pull-off areas to be used during most of the project’s construction period.

Motorists should expect alternating left and right shoulder and some single lane closures. Most southbound closures will be on separate nights from northbound closures.

Overnight lane closures will generally take place Monday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. A 60 mile-per-hour speed limit is in place for the life of the project.

Motorists should also be alert for construction equipment moving in and out of the work zone at various locations.

All work is weather permitting.

The truck-climbing lanes, part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program, will be constructed in an area with steep terrain in both directions. They will allow slower-moving commercial vehicles to shift to the right and reduce conflicts with motorists in the primary travel lanes. The project also widens two bridges and improves the interchange of I-81 and Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) at exit 235. The northbound and southbound deceleration lanes (off-ramps) and northbound acceleration lane (on-ramp) will be lengthened.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) in December 2024 awarded a $61.4 million contract to Branch Civil Inc. of Roanoke. Completion is scheduled for late 2027.

The $3 billion CIP includes 65 construction projects plus operational improvements along I-81 in Virginia to enhance safety, reduce congestion and unlock the region for further economic growth. The website includes interactive maps, videos and podcasts, and details about upcoming and current projects.

Other major I-81 CIP projects in the VDOT Staunton District include:

·Staunton-area widening (under construction)

·Strasburg-area southbound widening (under construction)

·Harrisonburg-area widening (construction starts in early 2026)

·Winchester-area widening (construction starts in 2028)