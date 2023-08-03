Waynesboro Schools welcomes new, returning staff to 2023-2024 school year

Waynesboro Schools welcomed 44 new staff members in a convocation ceremony Tuesday morning in the Louis B. Spilman Auditorium at Waynesboro High School.

But, first, returning staff was welcomed back and thanked for their continued dedication to the school system.

“Thank you to our returning staff,” said Waynesboro Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ryan Barber. “Most of you are back, and we’re excited you’re here. We need you. So, those folks who have taught for two years or five years or 35 years, who are coming back and working with our students and making a difference in their lives, thank you.”

Barber said that the staff and the work they do is appreciated.

“There are lots of folks who do lots of work to get ready for the new school year,” Barber said.

He thanked maintenance, bus drivers, school nutrition staff, nurses, teachers and aides, clerical staff, mental health professionals, technical staff and instructional staff.

“We just are really appreciative of our amazing team,” Barber said.

Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell, who marks 11 years with the school system, said Tuesday was the first day back.

“I thought we had a really great year,” Cassell said. Students were learning and were engaged in the classrooms.

He added that is why the school system is able to retain and recruit staff despite a national, state, and local teacher shortage. No administrators left the school system in 2023, according to Cassell.

“That gives us consistency in the building,” he said.

The school system is sure to maintain a culture of listening to staff, while also having a supportive school board and offering competitive salaries.

“While I know you don’t teach or work in public education for the money, that paycheck at the end of the month is pretty important,” Cassell said.

He provided an update on renovations within the school system, which continue at Wenonah Elementary School and Wayne Hills Center. Up next: a classroom wing of the high school.

“Today, having everybody back in here just feels good,” Cassell said.

Waynesboro School Board Chair Erika Smith pointed out that Waynesboro High welcomed its first classes of students 85 years ago this year.

“Like 1938, the students of today face challenges that were not experienced before. Back then, it was the recovery from the Great Depression and the growing threat of another disastrous World War,” Smith said.

The Waynesboro Education Association provided a presentation about its organization and invited new members to join.

“The WEA is here for all of us,” member Laura Riggan said. “It’s not just teachers.”

The ceremony’s keynote speaker was author and professor Dr. Laymon Hicks, a leading youth motivational speaker who encourages youth to overcome obstacles just as he did.

“I believe the more you learn, the more you realize how much more there is to learn,” Hicks said.

In the Louis B. Spilman Auditorium Tuesday afternoon, Hicks encouraged Waynesboro’s teachers and staff to look for opportunities for growth when working with youth by accepting challenges, encouraging dreams and minimizing negativity.

“Young people need you,” Hicks said.

He encouraged audience members to type on their phones about their why, their purpose in life.

And he shared that he believes while many children grow up being told that failure is not an option, he believes failure is an option. And children should be taught that failure is all right, because a few failures can lead to success.