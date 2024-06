A Camp LIGHT benefit concert will be held tomorrow at Plaza Antigua in Waynesboro.

From 2 to 9 p.m., all proceeds will benefit the Waynesboro summer camp for children with special needs.

Tickets are $12 per adult, and children 12 years old and under are free.

Cherry Red is scheduled to play from 2 to 5 p.m. and The Road Ducks from 6 to 9 p.m.

Live music will be accompanied by activities for the entire family.

Plaza Antigua is at 23 Windigrove Dr., Waynesboro.