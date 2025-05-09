The Waynesboro Farmers Market returns on Saturday with more than 35 vendors, including 14 new participants, for a wide variety of produce, baked goods, artisan products and more.

The market will be held at the Constitution Park Pavilion every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market season will run through the end of October.

This year’s market continues to prioritize accessible, local food and economic opportunity for growers and makers.

Opening day will feature live music sponsored by adorn. Boutique. There will also be food trucks and face painting.

From farm-fresh greens to homemade dog food, there’s something for everyone.

Last year, the market welcomed more than 15,000 visitors.

Now, more than ever, farmers need the support of community members. Farmers are facing additional financial hardships this summer due to President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the elimination of federal programs that provided crops to schools and food banks.

For more information, visit www.projectgrows.org

